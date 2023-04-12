MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland Highway Safety Office have announced the launch of an interactive crash dashboard that they hope will help increase road safety in the state.
The dashboard was announced by MDOT Secretary Paul Wiedefeld during the 2023 Maryland Highway Safety Summit. The breakdown will allow Marylanders to view major causes of motor vehicle crashes and fatalities in Maryland and can be filtered by year, month, and county. Data is provided to the dashboard through the Maryland State Police Automated Crash Reporting System and the MSP Data Warehouse.
The interactive dashboard can be viewed at this link.