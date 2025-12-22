Maryland is home to some of the largest trees in the nation – and state officials are asking the public to help find them.
The Big Tree Centennial Contest is inviting residents and visitors to explore Maryland’s state forests in search of even bigger giants. The contest, hosted by the Maryland Big Tree Program in partnership with the Maryland Forest Service, runs through Dec. 31, 2025.
Participants are encouraged to hike state forests and report trees with a circumference greater than 15 feet. Cash prizes of up to $500 will be awarded to the top five verified finds.
Anyone visiting a Maryland state forest may enter. Organizers recommend bringing a marked 15-foot string, a measuring tape and a camera. Trees must be measured at 4 feet, 6 inches above the ground – about chest height – by wrapping the string around the trunk.
If a tree exceeds 15 feet in circumference, participants should photograph the string around the trunk, take photos of the tree from all sides and, if possible, capture images of the leaves. The marked string should then be measured with a tape and photographed.
Entries must include the tree’s circumference, photos, GPS coordinates if available, and the participant’s contact information. Submissions should be emailed to the Maryland Big Tree Program atmdbigtreeprogram@aol.com.
Organizers stress that safety comes first. Hikers are encouraged to bring a companion, share their plans with someone outside their group, and watch for hazards such as uneven terrain, falling branches, ticks, mosquitoes and poison ivy.
Trees under 15 feet in circumference are not eligible. Trees with heavy ivy growth, standing dead trees and most multi-trunk trees are also excluded. All measurements must be taken in feet and inches.
Two trees are already recorded and will not count toward the contest: a silver maple at Green Ridge State Forest and a black oak at Elk Neck State Forest.
All qualifying entries will be verified and remeasured after the contest concludes. Winners will be contacted directly.
More information can be found on the Big Tree Centennial Contest’s website.