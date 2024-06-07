MARYLAND - The Maryland Office of the Attorney General has launched a new hate crime reporting website this week to help crack down on hate or bias-motivated incidents.
The Maryland AG says the new online portal will provide victims of hate in Maryland more options to report hate crime and bias incidents in addition to calling 911.
“For too long, hate crimes have been underreported and underestimated, but victims don’t have to suffer in silence. I am listening. This new portal is a safe place to speak up. It will help us all understand how widespread these incidents are, so we can better address them,” explained Attorney General Brown. “Tackling hate crimes and making our state safer for everyone, whether you live here or are just visiting, is one of my top priorities. There is no home for hate in Maryland.”
Brown’s office says there were 465 hate crime incidents reported in Maryland in 2022, up from 388 the previous year.
The new online portal will be used to track hate crimes, identify trends, and inform the work of the Attorney General’s Office in improving Maryland’s response to hate crimes and bias incidents. The new portal can be accessed at this link.