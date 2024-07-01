MARYLAND - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has launched the new Maryland SUN Bucks Program with the aim of helping families buy groceries during the summer months.
According to the Governor’s Office, the SUN Bucks program builds on Maryland’s existing Summer Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and includes $60 million in new funding to serve 543,000 children across the state.
Through the new SUN Bucks program, qualifying households will receive $40 for each month in June, July, and August to buy food for each eligible student, according to the Governor’s Office. Officials say those benefits can then be used at authorized retailers including grocery stores and farmers markets.
Eligible students include those who’ve applied for and received free or reduced-price meals in the last school year, those who are 5 through 18 and are part of a household that receives SNAP, TCA, or Medicaid benefits, or those in foster care.
“During the summer, many children lose the free and reduced-price meals they receive at school, and households may need help putting food on the table. Our administration is here to help fill that gap,” said Gov. Moore. “Tackling childhood poverty requires consistent, targeted action so all Marylanders can stay healthy as they play, grow, and learn. The launch of Maryland SUN Bucks marks one such action – and it won’t be the last.”
Moore’s Office says most eligible students will be automatically enrolled, but applications to participate in the program can be found on Maryland’s website. More information on SUN Bucks can also be found here.