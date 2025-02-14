MARYLAND - Governor Wes Moore has announced a new website aimed at providing resources to federal workers in Maryland impacted by recent federal layoffs, firings, and funding shifts.
The announcement of the new site comes just after the federal Office of Personnel Management directed agencies to dismiss probationary employees across the country, Moore’s office said.
"The White House continues to take actions that jeopardize the livelihoods of our public servants and upend how the federal government can best serve the American people and advance our shared priorities," said Governor Moore. "We still hope we can move in partnership with this new administration to address common goals. But in light of recent actions that are hurting Marylanders, we must step up to defend our people. We encourage impacted workers to visit this new website and see what resources are available."
Maryland has the second highest number of federal employees in the country, according to Moore. The Governor says another 225,000 Maryland jobs were supported by federal funding in 2023.
The new website includes information on unemployment insurance, job search support, legal resources, and regulations around the federal employment process. The Maryland Public Servants Resource Website can be accessed here.