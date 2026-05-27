SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland public school systems will be required to develop policies restricting student cellphone use throughout the school day under a newly approved state law aimed at reducing distractions in classrooms.
The Joanne C. Benson Maryland Phone-Free Schools Act requires each county board of education to develop and implement a policy prohibiting student use of certain electronic communication devices during the academic school day by the 2027-28 school year. The law includes exceptions for disability accommodations, documented health needs, language translation tools and caregiving responsibilities.
Paul Lemle, president of the Maryland State Education Association, said technology can be useful in classrooms when used appropriately, but personal devices can pull students away from instruction.
“Tech is great in a classroom when appropriately used,” Lemle said. “And it’s a distraction, or it has students doing wrong things sometimes when they’re on social media or whatever it is, when we’re trying to help them learn.”
The law leaves many of the practical decisions to local school systems, including how devices are stored, how violations are handled and how policies may differ for students of different ages.
Lemle said educators want school administrators to take a central role in enforcing future cellphone rules, rather than placing that burden solely on classroom teachers.
“One of the big things for us is, we would like there to be cohesion around the school about how it’s enforced,” Lemle said.
The issue of emergency communication has also been raised by parents and school communities considering phone restrictions. Lemle said policies should include flexibility when students need to contact their families during an emergency.
“We want consistent, fair policies and then intelligent flexibility when that emergency comes,” Lemle said.
Maryland joins other Delmarva states moving toward clearer limits on student cellphone use. In Delaware, Gov. Matt Meyer signed legislation in March requiring each public school district and charter school to adopt a student cellphone policy, including limits during instructional time and exceptions for emergencies and accommodations.
In Virginia, legislation signed in 2025 required public schools to develop policies restricting student cellphone and smart device use during school hours. Accomack County Public Schools has already implemented a cellphone policy for its schools.
Lemle said he believes students stand to benefit academically and socially from putting phones away during the school day.
“You’re going to learn more,” Lemle said. “You’re going to be more in real social contact with your peers.”