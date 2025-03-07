TILGHMAN, Md. - A Maryland lawmaker is sponsoring a bill to address the growing problem of blue catfish in the Chesapeake Bay.
Pictured above is footage from the Wicomico River. It shows a typical scene—hundreds of the invasive species crowding the waters. Biologists and fishermen say blue catfish are a serious threat to the bay’s ecosystem.
Nick Hargrove, a catfish processor at Wittman Wharf Seafood on Tilghman Island, said efforts to control the population are falling short.
"We're losing the battle too," Hargrove said.
To combat the issue, Hargrove is advocating for Senate bill 960 sponsored by Sen. Johnny Mautz that would allow electro-fishing, a method that stuns fish with an electric current, making them easier to catch.
"Basically, it shoots electric current through the water that stuns the fish. It doesn't kill the fish. And so, the fish stay kind of—they float to the surface for about 30, 40 seconds. Usually, the guys will net them up with nets. If they don't, the fish just come back to life and swim right back down and carry on," Hargrove said.
He said electro-fishing would provide another way to harvest blue catfish year-round.
"This is something that we're hoping will provide fish in the start of the year that the fishermen can't use other gear types to catch the fish," he said.
Maryland officials have set a goal of removing at least 9 million more pounds of blue catfish annually.
"They're saying that we need to harvest at least 9 million more pounds of blue catfish a year. Currently, last year, I imagine we did around 4 million in the state, where they set the bar at 15 million to keep the populations the same," Hargrove said.
Environmental groups contacted for comment did not respond, but some fishermen support the proposal.
"I mean, it's good efficiency. It's a humane way, but the efficiency is what we need because we've got to get rid of these blue catfish," said Rob Newberry, president of the Delmarva Fisheries Association.
Hargrove said electro-fishing is harmless to humans and hopes to collaborate with Maryland's Department of Natural Resources to determine where the method would be most effective. He expects further discussions on the bill in the coming weeks.