ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland lawmakers are down to the wire working against a key legislative deadline.
Monday is the day in which bills must crossover to the other Chamber for best chance to pass this session
It was a marathon Monday of sessions in both the House and Senate.
Lower Shore Senator Mary Beth Carozza, a Republican says plenty of Eastern Shore priorities have been on lawmakers' radars.
"A bill that passed on Friday is very important for TidalHealth and it's trauma center. It's a bill that sets up a trauma funding commission," she said.
Among other bills being discussed this session were a proposal to limit where firearms can be conceal carried, bill that would codify a woman's right to an abortion and a bill that sets the framework for the recreational marijuana industry in Maryland.
Those pieces of legislation have made it to the opposite Chamber, increasing their chances of survival.
But a proposal to incentivize employers to test run a four day work week and a proposal to limit the use of first degree murder charges for those under the age of 25 have not crossed chambers.
Lower Shore Delegate Carl Anderton, a Republican, says a bill that doesn't crossover by Monday isn't necessarily dead, it just becomes less likely to pass.
"It just goes to the back of the line. There's a lot of bills passed that we have done locally that will pass," he said.
It does happen, it's just a little more difficult," Anderton continued.
Lawmakers have just about two weeks, until April 10, to get legislation across the finish line before the session ends.
Passed bills then head to Governor Wes Moore's desk where he can either sign or veto them.