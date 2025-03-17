ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland is facing a ballooning 3.3 billion dollar budget deficit. On "Crossover Day" in the state capital, the shortfall continues to be in the spotlight.
The budget challenges have been described by some political analysts as the biggest challenge of Governor Wes Moore's young political career. Governor Moore has placed the blame for the state's financial situation on former Governor Larry Hogan. Posting on Facebook in January: "Our administration did not create Maryland's budget deficit, but we will fix it," and pointing to an increase in state spending under the Hogan administration.
But that's not how some Eastern Shore lawmakers see it.
"We think that the administration that's currently here went through some, unfortunate times and has gotten us into a point where we've got this deficit that we now need to address," said Senate Minority Leader Stephen Hershey, a Republican from Queen Anne's County.
"The budget deficit clearly falls on the Governor's doorstep. And spending is increased. Hiring is increased," said Senator Johnny Mautz, a Republican from Talbot County.
Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Democrat from Baltimore City says this financial situation is the biggest challenge he's faced since being elected. "We've been talking since the beginning of session about, a balanced approach that starts with cutting as much as we possibly can," he said.
"And in the budget that we're contemplating in the Senate, we are already talking about an additional 400 to $500 million of cuts on top of the $2 billion of cuts that the governor has proposed," Ferguson continued.
The budget deficit is projected to grow to 6 billion dollars within the next five years.
Both Senators Hershey and Mautz say their focus is on budget cuts, not tax increases.
"There has to be a way that we can find out that, we can balance the budget just like every day families are trying to do, without putting it on the backs of tax increases," Hershey said.
"You have the Senate asking for taxes and cuts and the House pushing for taxes. Unfortunately, the governor really hasn't gotten involved in the back and forth," said Senator Mautz.
April 27th is the last day of Maryland's 90 day legislative session for 2025.