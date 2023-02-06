SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland's General Assembly is taking major steps in its plan to legalize recreational marijuana, with an emergency bill being introduced in both the state House and Senate on Friday.
The bill proposes that recreational pot be taxed at 6 percent initially, the same as the state sales tax, with the number rising to 10 percent by 2028.
One of the key provisions of the bill would allow existing dispensaries, growers, and processors to sell and produce recreational weed, including medical dispensaries like Peninsula Alternative Health in Salisbury.
"I think it's great, especially to the point that they are looking to keep the recreational and adult-use cannabis to the same standard as the medical cannabis, I think is a great thing," said Bridget DiFrancisco, who works for the dispensary.
State Senate President Bill Ferguson said that Maryland will learn from the mistakes of recreational marijuana's rollout in other states and the revenues generated can go back into the communities that have been negatively impacted.
Bill Chambers with the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce pointed out that there are still many questions about how legalization will impact businesses, and the bill should address all aspects of legalization.
"I would hope that with the sale of this, and the process of this bill, more research will come out that makes sure people aren't driving impaired," said DiFrancisco.
This is an emergency bill, which fast tracks the process, but in both the House and Senate, it has been referred to committee. The House bill's next hearing is scheduled for next Friday.
Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli, who is responsible for ensuring that legalization does not create danger on the road, said his top priority is ensuring that the legalization does not create danger on the road.
"If someone is under the influence of an illegal substance, or a mind-altering substance such as marijuana and we have probable cause to believe that someone is driving under impairment, then we will contact a Drug Recognition Expert," he said.
Funding from the proposed bill would go toward training law enforcement to detect when a person is under the influence of marijuana, as there are no widespread ways to test for marijuana impairment.