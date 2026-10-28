WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Months of controversy surrounding Wicomico Nursing Home are fueling calls for stronger oversight at the state level, as Maryland health officials begin examining ways to improve care and accountability across the state.
The push comes as Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano announced Wednesday that the county-owned nursing home has hired 28 employees and is preparing to seek nearly $1 million in funding for facility improvements.
State Sen. Johnny Mautz, R-37, says the concerns raised in Wicomico County reflect a broader issue facing nursing homes throughout Maryland.
"This is a statewide problem," Mautz said. "And we've spent years in the legislature trying to find ways to improve the quality of nursing homes."
Mautz is calling for local health departments to have greater authority to regulate nursing homes, arguing that the state's current oversight system does not provide sufficient accountability.
Currently, nursing home inspections are conducted by the Maryland Department of Health's Office of Health Care Quality. Legislation that took effect Oct. 1 requires state officials to notify local health departments within 24 hours of opening certain investigations involving alleged harm or immediate danger to patients.
Mautz believes additional legislation could eventually give local health departments more direct oversight responsibilities.
"The question still remains accountability," Mautz said. "And so this is what we've been advocating for, is to allow the local health departments to regulate, allow them to do their job."
The legislation also established the Health Care Quality Improvement Task Force, which held its inaugural meeting Wednesday afternoon.
During the meeting, officials outlined plans to examine nursing home staffing, quality of care, affordability and transparency.
Tia Weatherspoon, executive director of the Office of Health Care Quality, said Maryland has eliminated a backlog of annual nursing home inspections that stood at 172 in December 2023.
She also said the state investigated approximately 4,700 nursing home complaints last year.
Health officials discussed potential legislation for the upcoming General Assembly session, including a proposal to increase the maximum civil penalty for serious nursing home violations to $20,000.
The task force plans to gather feedback from frontline workers and families, with preliminary recommendations expected by December 2027 and a final report due in 2028.
Meanwhile, Giordano is highlighting what she describes as significant progress at Wicomico Nursing Home.
In an Oct. 28 news release, Giordano's office reported that the facility currently has 118 active employees serving 63 patients. The county says 28 employees have recently been hired, including 19 full-time and nine part-time workers, with four additional full-time employees expected to begin work in the coming weeks.
Giordano also announced plans to introduce a budget amendment of approximately $1 million for improvements including a new roof, HVAC unit, kitchen equipment, floor maintenance equipment and privacy curtains.
"These numbers do not support the repeated claims that our nursing home is in a state of crisis," Giordano said in the release.
The proposed funding will require Wicomico County Council approval.
The announcement follows months of complaints from current and former employees and patients' families about staffing changes and quality of care.
In September, County Council approved legislation establishing a new nursing home oversight commission. Giordano vetoed the measure, but council voted 6-0 on Oct. 13 to override her veto.
Mautz says the controversy demonstrates why lawmakers must continue examining how nursing homes are regulated.
"I think there is a universal understanding that this is an issue of need and intention," Mautz said, emphasizing bipartisan support for ensuring nursing homes are safe, properly operated and held accountable.