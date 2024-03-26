Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/06 AM 4.0 2.0 2.1 1 MINOR 27/06 PM 3.4 1.4 1.9 1 NONE 28/07 AM 3.5 1.5 1.6 1 NONE 28/07 PM 2.6 0.6 1.1 1-2 NONE 29/07 AM 2.6 0.6 0.7 2 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/03 AM 4.0 1.9 2.1 1 MODERATE 27/03 PM 3.4 1.3 1.9 1 MINOR 28/04 AM 3.5 1.4 1.6 1 MINOR 28/04 PM 2.7 0.6 1.2 2 NONE 29/04 AM 2.6 0.5 0.8 2-3 NONE 29/05 PM 2.4 0.3 1.0 2 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/02 AM 3.9 1.7 1.8 1 MINOR 27/02 PM 3.5 1.3 1.7 1 NONE 28/03 AM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 28/03 PM 2.8 0.6 1.1 1 NONE 29/04 AM 2.9 0.7 0.7 1 NONE 29/04 PM 2.7 0.5 1.0 1 NONE &&