OCEAN CITY, Md. - Authorities are continuing to investigate the source of medical waste that washed up along Delmarva's coastline, impacting areas from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, to Chincoteague, Virginia. The waste, which included syringes and feminine hygiene products, first appeared on shorelines on Sunday.
The Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) has taken the lead in the investigation, according to the Town of Ocean City. As of Tuesday, Ocean City officials reported that no additional waste had been found on their beaches, which were largely empty that afternoon. Ocean City City Manager Terry McGean said the town is assisting MDEM in identifying the source of the debris.
“MDEM is kind of the clearinghouse for the state in situations like this,” McGean told WBOC. He added that the town is awaiting guidance from the local health department regarding potential water quality testing before reopening the beach fully.
Further north, Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) reported minimal amounts of medical waste on Delaware beaches. DNREC said it is collaborating with public health authorities and federal, state, and local partners to address the situation but did not specify who is leading the investigation in the state.
Vacationers like Zandra Heilmeier and her family have been affected by the incident. "I hope we find out where it came from soon and correct it because it's a shame that families can't enjoy the full potential of the beach," Heilmeier said.
Ocean City officials said they have collected medical waste as evidence for MDEM and are closely monitoring future high tides. They aim to have the beach fully reopened to swimmers by the weekend.