DORCHESTER CO., Md. - Maryland House Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes, who represents Dorchester and Wicomico Counties in the House, has been asked to step down as Speaker Pro Tempore.
In a statement this week, Sample-Hughes, a Democrat, said the Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones, also a Democrat, has requested that she vacate the position
“It is my firm belief that geographical diversity has a place,” said Sample-Hughes in her statement following the announcement.
Sample-Hughes has been a member of the House of Delegates since January, 2015 and has served as Speaker Pro Tempore since 2019. She will continue to serve District 37A in the House of Delegates, according to her statement.