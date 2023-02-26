SEAFORD, Del.-An East New Market man is facing firearm and traffic-related charges in Seaford.
On February 26 around 8:34 a.m., Delaware State Police say a trooper was dispatched to Seaford Road north of Morgan Branch Drive for a single-car collision. Police say a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound on Seaford Road before it exited the east edge of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The alleged driver, identified as Damiean Turner, showed signs of impairment, according to police. A computer inquiry revealed that the car was stolen from the Salisbury Police Department’s jurisdiction. Police searched the car. They say they found a loaded firearm and ammunition. Turner was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries related to the car accident.
He was later charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Receiving Stolen Property > $1500 (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence (Misdemeanor)
- Driving Under the Influence and other traffic-related offenses
Turner was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $33,400 cash bond.