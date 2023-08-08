MILTON, Del. - The Delaware State Police arrested a man from Bel Air, Maryland on multiple charges including DUI and assaulting police officers yesterday.
According to the police, a State Trooper observed a black Nissan that had struck a Delaware River & Bay Authority Police car and a construction barrier off of Coastal Highway south of Broadkill Road. The man in the black Nissan, identified as Kevin Jasovsky, 37, allegedly refused to get out of the car and attempted to drive away.
Both the state trooper and the DRBA officer were finally able to extract Jasovsky from the car and bring him to the ground. Jasovsky then resisted arrest, according to police, and injured both officers in the process.
Jasovsky was arrested after a brief struggle, and the State Trooper noted the smell of alcohol and signs of impairment. The trooper and Jasovsky were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and later released.
Jasovsky has been charged with the following:
-Assault Second Degree of a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony)
-Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer
-Resisting Arrest
-Driving Under the Influence
-Traffic offenses
He was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $12,325 cash bond