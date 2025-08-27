FELTON, Del. - A Salisbury man was sentenced earlier in August for a 2022 shooting in Felton that seriously injured a woman.
According to Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ office, Jared Hopkins, of Salisbury, Md. used a privately-made automatic firearm to fire into an occupied home in Felton on Oct. 1, 2022. A then-34-year-old woman was in the home at the time with her husband and three children. The woman was struck by one of the bullets and suffered serious injuries. Luckily, she eventually recovered.
The Delaware DOJ says police later learned that Hopkins mistakenly believed someone who had allegedly robbed him was in the home.
Hopkins pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and reckless endangering in April of 2025. On Aug. 13, the DOJ says Hopkins, now 28, was sentenced to 55 years behind bars with all by 14 years suspended.
“This was senseless, reckless, and needless,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “The defendant’s disregard for the safety of others could have easily turned fatal—as it stands this family is already traumatized. I want to express my gratitude for the phenomenal work of the Delaware State Police and our team to ensure accountability and justice for the victims.”