MARYLAND - Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal welcomed new Accelerant Detection K9, Taylor.
Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal announced that the addition of a new Accelerant Detection K9, Taylor. Taylor officially took over the reins of her "sister" Sky, who retired in March. Taylor and her handler, Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Melissa Decker, graduated from Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives K9 Class yesterday.
K9 Taylor will use her unique skills of detecting a variety of ignitable liquids such as gasoline, lighter fluid, paint thinners, and many others. Taylor's "training involved over 10,000 repetitions for odor recognition and detection, making her a valuable asset to the ATF K9 program", says the state fire marshal. Her training process took six intense weeks of training before Decker joined her.
K9 Taylor will join the other accelerate and explosive canine teams in the agency that are assigned to the Special Operations Section. She will respond and work across Maryland.