MD State House
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland lawmakers have passed a $70 billion budget that addresses the state’s $1.5 billion deficit, but some Eastern Shore legislators warn the plan does little to address long-term financial challenges.
 
The budget was officially approved by the Maryland General Assembly on March 30, a full week ahead of the General Assembly's statutory April 6 deadline. Through a series of budget cuts and other financial maneuvers, it tackles immediate shortfalls. However, the state is still projected to face a $4 billion structural deficit by 2030.
 
Sen. Mary Beth Carozza (R-District 38) voted against the spending plan, citing concerns about continued spending increases amid broader economic pressures.
 
"Most Maryland families are tightening their belts, our local county budgets are tightening," said Carozza. "So, there's that concern that we're continuing to increase spending when we probably should be pulling back on some of that."
 
Carozza said she remains cautiously optimistic but warned the budget does not rectify larger, long-term obligations.
 
"We did not address the structural budget issues. We have this blueprint education plan, and it's simply not paid for," she said.
 
Despite her opposition, Carozza pointed to some positives. The budget does not include any new major taxes and removes certain existing ones.
 
Sen. Johnny Mautz (R-District 37) supported the measure, in part because of tax cuts.
 
"Namely, removing the tax on precious metals," said Mautz. "That was a bad decision that was made last year, and to see it repealed less than a year later is a very good thing."
 
Mautz said his support was also tied to a plan included in this year's budget to open a loan program to help watermen recover from a difficult season.
 
"We've requested federal disaster relief, we're trying to get state disaster relief," said Mautz.
 
Watermen would pay back the loans at low interest rates, according to Mautz. He also said the program would come with "no strings attached" and said the money would help struggling watermen stay in business.
 
"It would give them some cash to stay in the business and to be able to make some mortgage payments," said Mautz.
 
This proposed loan program is dependent on pending budget provisions in the Senate. Mautz said the program will exist, but supplementary changes made to this year's budget before the end of the legislative session will determine whether it is funded. 

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Video Journalist

Kyle Orens has been a video journalist with WBOC since September of 2022. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he promptly returned to his hometown state of Maryland and now covers stories in Worcester County. You can see him all over the peninsula though, and whether he's working or out adventuring with his dog Bridger, always feel free to say hello.

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