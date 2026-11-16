MARYLAND – Maryland is making a push to become the home of the proposed U.S. Space Academy, with the University of Maryland Eastern Shore expected to play a key role in the state's plan.
Gov. Wes Moore announced Monday that the state has submitted a proposal to host the academy. The effort involves the Maryland Department of Commerce, the University of Maryland, College Park, UMES and the Maryland Economic Development Corp.
Under the proposal, the University of Maryland, College Park, would host the academy's interim campus while the state explores long-term options near NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.
UMES would lead a summer rotational program focused on the Wallops Flight Facility region, creating opportunities for students to engage with the area's aerospace industry.
State officials say Maryland's concentration of universities, federal agencies and private aerospace companies makes it a strong candidate to host the academy.
The state is home to more than 9,000 aerospace and aviation companies. The industry supports more than 172,000 jobs and generates an estimated $47.7 billion in economic activity.
Moore said the state has the academic resources, workforce and federal facilities needed to help prepare the next generation of space industry leaders.
UMES President Heidi Anderson said the partnership could create new opportunities for students. The university is one of the few historically Black colleges and universities in the country with an aviation program.
Maryland's proposal also highlights its proximity to major federal and research facilities, including NASA, the Pentagon, the National Security Agency and the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.
The announcement does not guarantee Maryland will be selected. The state's proposal is part of an effort to bring the academy to Maryland.