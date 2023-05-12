MARYLAND - A group of Maryland House Republican lawmakers have submitted a written request to Governor Wes Moore to veto Senate Bill 1, or the Gun Safety Act of 2023. Signatures on the letter include those of Delegates Christopher Adams, Jeff Ghrist, Charles Otto, Thomas Hutchinson, and Wayne Hartman representing all of Maryland's Eastern Shore Counties.
In their letter, the delegates argue the bill is a de facto ban on wearing and carrying of a firearm. The otherwise lawful activities of concealed carry permit holders, they say, would be criminalized under the legislation.
The letter to the Governor also cites last year’s Supreme Court decision in the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen case that deemed a similar law in New York was unconstitutional. Maryland’s SB 1, according to the lawmakers, would also be in violation of an individual’s 14th and 2nd Amendment Rights.
Moore has previously voiced his disagreement with the Supreme Court’s decision in that case and planned to sign gun-control measures in response to it.
“One, the Bruen decision by the Supreme Court was wrong — full stop,” Moore said.
More restrictions on concealed carry would do little to curb violent crime in Maryland, the Republicans go on to argue in their request.
“The members of our Caucus are willing partners in making Maryland safer. Senate Bill 1 is not the way. We are therefore respectfully requesting your veto of Senate Bill 1.”
The Gun Safety Act of 2023 in Maryland would reportedly prohibit a person from carrying a handgun in a preschool or prekindergarten facility, on their grounds, in a primary or secondary school, or in a healthcare facility.
The Bill has passed both chambers of the Maryland legislature and now awaits Moore’s signature. It remains to be seen if the request from Republicans sways the Governor’s opinion on the legislation.