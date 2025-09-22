ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Governor Wes Moore joined with lawmakers on Monday to announce $200 million in direct energy rebates aimed to lower utility costs for Marylanders.
According to Moore’s office, Maryland ratepayers can expect two direct payments, the first being sent out between August and September. The second payment is slated to be sent out between January and February of 2026, according to Moore.
“The reason we are so passionate about the issue of energy affordability is because we hear from our constituents about it every day,” Governor. Moore said on Sept. 22. “Marylanders are deeply frustrated, and their frustration is justified. In partnership with the General Assembly, we will continue to do anything and everything to ensure that the people of our state are getting relief. Because together, we stand with the people – today, tomorrow, and always.”
The amount of relief for ratepayers will vary depending on household energy usage and utility company, but the Moore administration says utility customers can expect to see rebates between $30 and $67.
“The $200 million in direct energy rebates announced today are not just numbers on a page,” said House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones. “They are a lifeline to those with the tightest budgets – our seniors, love-income families, and those on fixed incomes. By putting money back into their pockets, we're building a more sustainable and equitable future for Maryland.”
Republican lawmakers in Maryland did not share their Democratic colleagues’ enthusiasm for Monday’s announcement, however, blaming the majority party’s policies for utility bill hikes.
“There was nothing at all new in today’s announcement,” said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel in response to Moore’s announcement. “The Democratic majority has placed the blame on energy companies and on PJM, as if they have no culpability in the skyrocketing energy costs that have our communities in a chokehold. They are just doubling down on the $80 rebate that will do little to offset the hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars Maryland’s families are paying this year in higher energy bills.”
“The Governor talked a lot about fairness today,” said House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy. “What he did not touch on is how unfair it is to our ratepayers that the Maryland Democratic leadership has forced them to underwrite the costs of their failed green energy policies.”
Officials say the rebates are funded through Maryland’s Strategic Energy Investment Fund.