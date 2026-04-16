WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Maryland lawmakers say a sweeping energy bill could help lower utility costs, but not everyone is convinced it will deliver on that promise.
The legislation, known as the "Utility RELIEF Act," is now awaiting Maryland Governor Wes Moore's signature. If passed, it would impact everything from electric bills to solar energy and large-scale power use across the state.
Supporters say the bipartisan bill is designed to ease financial pressure on ratepayers, improve transparency and prepare Maryland’s energy system for future demand. Some Eastern Shore lawmakers, however, argue it falls short.
"I mean, it's a misnomer that the act is titled the Relief Act," said Del. Thomas Hutchinson (R).
"We really missed the mark on addressing what's driving our costs," added Sen. Johnny Mautz (R).
What the bill does
The more than 200-page measure touches nearly every part of Maryland’s energy system.
Among its key provisions:
- It expands access to financial assistance for low-income households by shifting a major electric bill assistance program to the state’s Office of Home Energy Programs.
- It requires utility companies to provide clearer notice to customers when proposing rate increases.
- It changes how energy efficiency programs are structured, including reducing how much ratepayers contribute to initiatives like emPOWER Maryland.
- It sets the stage for a new solar compensation system, replacing the current net metering program with a less generous version starting in 2027.
- It creates new rules for large energy users, like data centers, to better track and manage their impact on the electric grid.
The bill also aims to streamline residential solar installation by requiring local governments to adopt faster permitting systems and capping certain fees, which could make it easier for homeowners to go solar in the coming years.
Governor, supporters defend approach
Gov. Moore has framed the bill as a step toward lowering costs where the state has control, while pointing to federal factors that also influence energy prices.
"While we cannot control what is happening in Washington, D.C., we are going to control the things that we can. Pushing every lever at our disposal to put more money in people's pockets," said Moore at a Utility RELIEF Act press conference on April 13.
Critics say the root problem remains
On the Eastern Shore, some lawmakers argue the legislation does not address what they see as the core issue behind rising utility bills: a lack of energy production within Maryland.
"We've got to start creating energy in our state. We need to start producing more energy," said Del. Chris Adams (R).
Adams said relying heavily on renewable sources alone is not enough and called for more investment in reliable energy sources like natural gas.
"Without that, it's all going to be a chase," he said.
Hutchinson added that he doesn't believe the bill does enough to address issues on the Eastern Shore.
"Yes, it is something for families, but, very disappointed that we're not addressing the solar issue here on the Shore," said Hutchinson. "We're doubling down on solar, we're not doing anything for natural gas, we have an abundance of natural gas here on the Eastern Shore. That's really why I voted against the bill."
What it means for customers
While the bill includes expanded assistance and new consumer protections, many of its biggest changes, including the overhaul of solar incentives, won’t take effect until 2027.
That means any immediate relief for most customers could be limited, even as lawmakers position the bill as a long-term strategy to manage energy costs and demand.
For now, debate continues over whether the Utility RELIEF Act will live up to its name or fall short of expectations.