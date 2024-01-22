Maryland — In a rally held in Annapolis Monday, Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore and House Speaker Adrienne Jones voiced their support for a referendum that aims to enshrine abortion access in the state constitution. This event coincided with the 51st anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision, a landmark Supreme Court ruling that was overturned two summers ago.
The proposed referendum, set for a vote in November, has brought the abortion debate back to the forefront in Maryland. "Health Not Harm Maryland," an organization opposing the referendum, argues that the proposed amendment's language is too vague. The group's director, Deborah Brocato, raised concerns about the potential implications of the amendment. "Reproductive freedom is also very vague and applied to any type of procedure that affects the reproductive system and reproductive anatomy. So we are very concerned that this is actually going to take away rights from Marylanders, especially parents," Brocato stated.
On the other side of the debate, Sydney Bradner-Jacobs from the Lower Shore Progressive Caucus emphasized the importance of state action on abortion rights, especially in the wake of the Roe decision's reversal. Bradner-Jacobs criticized those who advocate for limiting reproductive rights while also calling for reduced government intervention. "When you have people preaching about limiting reproductive rights while also preaching about limiting so-called big government, well, they themselves are hypocrites because they are trying to invite big government into our own personal lives," Bradner-Jacobs said.
In Maryland, registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2 to 1. But Pew Research from 2022 indicates 22 percent of Republicans in the state support abortion in all or most cases.
Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza said this is not a political issue, and believes voting against it will provide safeguards for women's health. "I can tell you most of my constituents, wherever they are on this issue, they believe there should be safeguards for women's health," Carozza said.
Bradner-Jacobs pointed out the widespread support for personal freedom across party lines, stating, "People don't like to be told what to do with their freedom and their body."
Currently, abortion is legal in Maryland, but the referendum seeks to further cement this by making it a constitutional right. This is currently the only voter initiative on Maryland's November ballot.