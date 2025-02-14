ANNAPOLIS, Md - A proposed bill, Senate Bill 931 aimed at expanding solar energy in Maryland is drawing criticism from some local leaders who fear it could strip local governments of their power to approve or deny solar projects.
The Senate bill, known as the Renewable Energy Certainty Act, would give the state authority to approve solar farms and energy storage sites, provided they meet specific conditions. These include maintaining a buffer zone between solar sites and residential areas, using plants to hide solar panels from view, and ensuring environmental safety.
Sen. Brian Feldman, D-Montgomery, who is sponsoring the bill, said state leadership is needed to help move renewable energy projects forward.
"Beyond financing, the other main choke point in getting renewable energy projects built is siting and permitting," Feldman said.
The bill would also expedite the approval process by preventing local governments from denying solar projects that meet all state requirements.
Dorchester County Councilman Mike Detmer expressed concern over the bill’s impact on agricultural land and local governance.
"Preemption is dangerous for local governments because it can interfere with strategic planning and land use the county has done and might interfere with the way the county collects or negotiates revenue from utility solar," Detmer said. "Maybe most importantly, it has the potential to disrupt the important use of agricultural land."
Some Eastern Shore leaders have voiced concerns over losing local control of solar projects. The bill is scheduled for a hearing later this month in Annapolis. If passed, the law would take effect in October.