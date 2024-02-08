SALISBURY, MD - In a bid to transform perceptions and potentially bolster consumption, a Maryland state senator has proposed renaming the invasive snakehead fish. Senator Jack Bailey has introduced an amendment to a bill to formally adopt a new name.
The move, according to Bailey, aims to rebrand the snakehead fish and make it more palatable to consumers. Since its initial discovery in Maryland waters in 2002, the species has been stigmatized with labels like "frankenfish" due to its formidable appearance, characterized by sharp teeth and an imposing presence.
Lawmakers argue that the current name might not evoke culinary enthusiasm, prompting the initiative to explore a more appealing alternative.
The snakehead's presence is evident not only in the Chesapeake Bay but also in tributaries like the Nanticoke River.
State biologists have long advocated for the consumption of snakehead fish as a means of control. They urge against releasing them back into the water or leaving them on riverbanks, as the resilient species can survive out of water and wriggle back in.
Despite efforts to introduce snakehead onto menus, the name has posed challenges. Tracy Schulz, owner of Fisherman's Inn, says the snakehead was on their specials menu very briefly. He believes it didn't sell partly because of the name's association with snakes, which may deter potential diners.
Alternative names such as "Patuxent Fish," "Bailey Fish," and "Joe Fish" have been suggested alongside the proposed "Chesapeake Channa," drawing attention to the species' scientific classification as Channa argus. Biologist Noah Bressman, a professor at Salisbury University, believes the name change could facilitate acceptance, likening it to other unfamiliar menu items that become more enticing with explanation. He says, "There's a lot of fish on the menu that people don't know what they are and if they're like 'oh this is new let me ask what this is' and the waiter says oh that's Chesapeake Channa it's a delicious firm-white fish. It's got a similar texture and flavor to halibut. They might say 'oh I might give that a try'. Where as with snakehead they might walk past it and never give it a try."
Waiter Anthony Alvarado from Fisherman's Inn echoes this sentiment, acknowledging the challenge of marketing the fish under its current name but expressing optimism about the potential of "Chesapeake Channa" to evoke interest and appreciation for local fare.
Should the bill pass, the renaming would come into effect on October 1, 2024, marking a significant step in reshaping perceptions and attitudes toward the invasive species in Maryland.