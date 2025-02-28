ANNAPOLIS, MD - A proposed bill, Senate Bill 931, aimed at expanding solar energy in Maryland is drawing criticism from Eastern Shore leaders and farmers who fear it could impact the future of local agriculture.
The legislation would give the state the final say on solar projects, preventing local leaders from denying them. While supporters argue that Maryland is lagging behind in meeting its energy demands, opponents believe the bill undermines local authority.
During Friday’s Senate bill hearing, Sen. Brian Feldman, D-Montgomery, the bill’s sponsor, said the measure would prevent local leaders from imposing unnecessary zoning laws and would help solar companies navigate the regulatory process more efficiently.
“We have now the—I don’t know if it’s one of the worst ratings in the United States of America. On that front, we are officially number 50. We must tackle that problem this session by sending a signal to those who want to develop solar and battery storage projects, that zoning and permitting uncertainty should not be the reason they won’t come to Maryland,” Feldman said.
He added, “We all have to be mindful of creating unnecessary regulatory roadblocks to deploying energy beyond financing. As I said earlier, the other primary chokepoint in getting renewable energy projects built is siting and permitting, and local governments have a lot of respect that they cannot have de facto veto authority over our attempts at the state level to increase our supply of in-state energy, to address our resource adequacy challenges.”
However, local farmers, elected officials, and the Delmarva Chicken Association voiced opposition to the bill, arguing that local governments should retain control over land use decisions.
“Prime and productive soil is the one resource that we cannot replace. Without this soil, we don’t have farms. Without farms, we don’t have food,” said Tyler Hough of the Maryland Farm Bureau.
Grayson Middleton of the Delmarva Chicken Association echoed similar concerns.
“So our position has been and always will be that local governments know what’s best for land use. They know of their people, and they know how to develop their own lands,” Middleton said.
He added, “Modeling by the American Farmland Trust estimates that 83% of solar development will be on agricultural lands. Without the customary oversight of county governments on this development, the stimulus has the potential to greatly reduce agricultural outputs on the Eastern Shore.”
Debate over the bill is expected to continue in the coming weeks before any decisions are made.