CRISFIELD, Md.- The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal posted a photo of who the office believes set a fire to a car in early October. The office is now turning to the public for help identifying the individual. Neighbors like Michael Ward say they are anxious for a break in the case.
"You have to worry about whether or not you leave your house, you know, is it safe to leave? Do you put up more cameras? You know, do you need to have a guard dog?," said Ward. "I wonder if someone is doing it for fun... or what's the motive?"
Neighbor Kristi Napoleon says she is also worried, especially since the fires have been set at abandoned homes around her.
"There is a lot of abandoned properties in this area and there is one right across the street, two of them unoccupied across the street so yes it's a concern it really is," said Napoleon. "I leave the front porch and the back porch light on all night which I didn't before."
There has been 4 fires within a few blocks of each other set in the past month, two cars and two empty homes. A fifth fire was intentionally set closer to the Worcester County Line in early September. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office tells WBOC there is no evidence to say the arsons are connected, though the office said the person in the photo may be related to other fires in the area. Rewards of up to $5,000 are being offered for information that leads to an arrest.