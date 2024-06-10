OCEAN CITY, MD– The Maryland State Firefighter’s Parade will interrupt traffic patterns downtown on June 19.
The parade will start at 1 p.m. on Baltimore Avenue, stretching from 14th Street to 30th Street, according to the city’s Department of Public Works.
Northbound traffic on Baltimore Avenue will be rerouted west on 15th Street starting at 11 a.m.
Parking restrictions will be in effect starting at 8:30 a.m. on Baltimore Avenue from 12th Street to 31st Street, as well as on 12th Street and 15th Street from Baltimore Avenue to Philadelphia Avenue.
To avoid delays in the area, officials recommend northbound drivers use Philadelphia avenue starting at 9th Street.