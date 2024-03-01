Maryland State Parks Share Food Truck Vending Opportunities

MARYLAND - The Department of Natural Resources posted opportunities for food truck owners to reach new customers at state park events.
Maryland State Parks and the Department of Natural Resources shared a list of events that include the eastern shore:
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Location
|County
|Contact
|March 9
|10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Stamp Unveiling with USPS
|Harriet Tubman UG Railroad State Park
|Dorchester
|chaney.dale@maryland.gov
|April 21
|10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Pollinator Festival
|Assateague State Park
|Worcester
|hannah.vanauken@maryland.gov
|September 13- 15
|10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Emancipation Day Celebration
|Harriet Tubman UG Railroad State Park
|Dorchester
|chaney.dale@maryland.gov
Officials say food truck slots are limited at each park or event, and will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis. Vendors will be required to sign and submit a standard operating agreement ahead of time to confirm compliance with all state and county regulations in order to vend within Maryland State Parks.
Although there is no upfront fee to operate in the park, officials say vendors are required to submit 10% of any gross sales over $500 for each daily event within the state facility to park staff before vacating the premises for the day.
For general information about food truck operations in Maryland State Parks, please email Tim Hamilton at timothy.hamilton@maryland.gov or call 443-422-4174.
For a full list of Food Truck Opportunities in Maryland, you can visit Maryland's Department of Natural Resources' website here.