MARYLAND - The Maryland State Police (MSP) have agreed to a settlement with the United States to resolve a lawsuit that claimed MSP violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in their hiring practices.
According to MSP, the United States alleged MSP violated a federal law against employment discrimination in using certain physical fitness and written tests to hire entry-level Troopers. The federal government argued those tests disqualified more female and African-American applicants than others and had no bearing on the actual job.
MSP maintains it did not violate the law but agreed to a settlement to resolve the lawsuit. Under the settlement, MSP has agreed to use only lawful tests in hiring new Troopers and to provide monetary awards to affected women and/or African-American applicants. MSP also says they will award priority hiring to those who could have become Troopers had MSP not used the tests challenged in the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, MSP has used a test since 2007 to test math, reading, grammar, and writing. MSP required a score of at least 70% in reading, grammar, writing, and at least a 70% average on all four to qualify for an entry-level Trooper. The United States argues that because African-American applicants passed the test at a lower rate than white applicants since at least 2017, and that the test was not job related, the test violated anti-discrimination laws.
The Federal Government made a similar case in regards to MSP's physical test, which saw fewer women than men pass since at least 2017. The test required 18 push-ups in one minute, 27 sit-ups in one minute, reaching about 1.5 inches beyond ones toes while seated, pulling a trigger 10 times with each hand, and running 1.5 miles within 15 minutes and 20 seconds. The United States once again argued the test was not job related or consistent with business consistency and was thus discriminatory.
According to the settlement, MSP is to pay $2,750,000, with the federal government determining how much each person who claims they were discriminated against is eligible to receive.
The United States District Court for the District of Maryland must first approve the settlement before any awards can be made. Those who wish to submit feedback on the settlement and either object to it or voice their approval to the court can do so here.