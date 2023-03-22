BERLIN, Md.-- Maryland State Police are currently investigating a deadly two-car crash that occurred late Tuesday night in Worcester County.
Officials say troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to U.S. Route 113 at Groton Rd. before 11:30 p.m. for reports of a multi-car crash.
According to a preliminary investigation, a box truck was traveling north on Route 113 when it crashed into a Kia Forte, which was traveling west on Groton Road.
The driver of the Kia, 53-year-old Chauncey McKinley Johnson of Stockton, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene.
The driver of the truck remained at the scene. No other injuries or fatalities were reported.
Route 113 was temporarily closed as a result of the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team, along with assistance from troopers with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, are conducting the investigation into the crash. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
