FEDERALSBURG, MD - Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Monday morning in Caroline County.
Officials from the Easton Barrack responded at about 6:40am for the report of a crash on Route 318 and Pepper Road.
Maryland State Police report that the driver of a 2014 Ram 2500 was transported by MSP Aviation to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries. The driver of a 2016 Jeep Compass was also flown for treatment for her injuries and treated at Christiana Hospital.
State police say that a preliminary investigation revealed that the Ram was traveling west on the shoulder of Route 318 and was attempting to pass a line of around 6 cars. The Ram crashed into the Jeep, which was traveling east on Route 318, according to MSP.
The crash is still under investigation.