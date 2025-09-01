WESTOVER, Md. - Maryland State Police have launched an investigation into the death of an inmate at Eastern Correctional Institution in Somerset County over the weekend.
Police say they were contacted by the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services on Sunday, Aug. 31 on reports of an inmate death at ECI just before 5:45 p.m. The ensuing investigation revealed that inmate Donyell Cornell Morris, 24, was found lying unresponsive on his bunk, according to police. Morris died at the scene.
Morris was in his cell with another inmate at the time, according to investigators. The other inmate has been identified as a suspect, but Maryland State Police say no charges have yet been filed and the suspect’s identity is currently being withheld.
Police say the results of their investigation will be presented to the Somerset County State’s Attorney for review. The investigation is ongoing.