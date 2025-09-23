EASTON, Md. — Maryland State Police arrested a Wicomico County man Saturday evening after recovering two loaded firearms and suspected drugs during a traffic stop in Talbot County.
The suspect, identified as William Stephen Lanham Jr., 40, of Salisbury, Maryland, is charged with two counts of having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He also faces multiple firearms-related violations and traffic citations, including suspected driving under the influence and possession of a suspended license.
According to a preliminary investigation, a trooper from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack conducted a traffic stop at approximately 8:01 p.m. Sept. 20 on a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling on U.S. Route 50 (Ocean Gateway) near Lomax Street. The vehicle was stopped for suspected impaired driving.
During the stop, the trooper observed multiple criminal indicators, leading to a search of the vehicle. Authorities say two loaded firearms, along with suspected methadone and Xanax, were recovered.
Lanham was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Talbot County Department of Corrections, where he is being held without bond.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.