STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.
State Police say Laura Shallue, 54, of Stevensville, Maryland was reported missing on Feb. 6. She was reportedly last known to be driving across the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Monday, Feb. 5 around 8:30 p.m.
Police say Shallue was driving a silver 2007 Nissan Altima, Maryland registration, 6CC1702. She is described as a Caucasian female with brown hair and eyes, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing around 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a coat, scarf, and small cross body red or pink purse with a long strap.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack at 410-758-1101.