PIKESVILLE, Md. – The Maryland State Police announced a plan to ramp up traffic patrols over Labor Day weekend in accordance with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “No DUI Friday” initiative.
The department says all 23 barracks will conduct saturation patrols funded by the Maryland Department of Transportation, with a focus on preventing impaired, aggressive and distracted driving in areas with notable crash records.
The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort team (SPIDRE) will also employ a specialized unit of trained troopers to remove impaired drivers from Maryland roads, according to the press release.
Planned initiatives here on Delmarva include:
– Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot Counties: Enforcement efforts on Routes 50 and 404 by the Easton Barrack.
– Queen Anne’s County: Enforcement efforts on Routes 301, 20 and 50 by the Centreville Barrack.
– Somerset County: Enforcement efforts on Routes 13 and 413 by the Princess Anne Barrack.
– Wicomico County: Enforcement efforts on Routes 50 and 13 by the Salisbury Barrack.
MSP urge those celebrating this weekend to drink responsibly, plan safe rides and look out for one another.