BERLIN, Md. - The Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack has announced intensified efforts to combat impaired driving in June.
The initiative is set to curb driving under the influence and the many dangers it creates.
According to the Barrack, a heightened police presence will be seen every Saturday in Worcester County. Increased patrols and targeted enforcement will be focused on detecting and apprehending impaired drivers.
“Impaired driving continues to be a significant threat to public safety in Maryland, causing preventable accidents and tragic loss of life,” the State Police said in a statement. “By adopting this aggressive approach, the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack wants to send a clear message: driving under the influence will not be tolerated, and those who choose to disregard the law will face the consequences.”
The Berlin Barrack reminds those who plan to consume alcohol or other substances to designate a sober driver, take a taxi, or use public transportation.