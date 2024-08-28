MARYLAND - Maryland State Police are advising drivers to expect a heavier police presence on Maryland highways for Labor Day Weekend.
According to State Police, August 30th to September 2nd will see saturation patrols across Maryland to reduce impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving over the holiday weekend. The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort team, a unit specialized in identifying impaired drivers, will also be active to reduce alcohol-related deaths and injuries on Maryland roads.
Here on the Eastern Shore, police say troopers from the Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne, and Salisbury barracks will be conducting DUI enforcement on major routes such as 50, 301, 13, and 413.
Maryland State Police say the increased presence over Labor Day weekend is funded by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office.
“The Maryland State Police urge all motorists to prioritize safety during the Labor Day weekend and avoid impaired, distracted and aggressive driving to protect yourself and others on the road,” State Police said in a new release Wednesday.