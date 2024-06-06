SALISBURY, MD - A Maryland State Police Trooper has been indicted in Wicomico County on charges of illegally intercepting oral communication and official misconduct.
According to charging documents obtained by WBOC, State Trooper Jordan Darrell Monk was indicted on the charges June 3rd. The indictment claims Monk, intentionally activated a body-worn camera and placed the device in the Criminal Enforcement Division office in the MSP Salisbury Barrack. Monk did so without a lawful purpose, according to the documents.
Monk’s alleged interception of oral communication is a felony charge and carries a maximum penalty of 5 years incarceration and up to $10,000. The charge of misconduct in office is a misdemeanor.
An initial court appearance is scheduled for June 21st.