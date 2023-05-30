MARYLAND - The Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has announced two lawsuits filed against multiple chemical manufacturers for the alleged widespread contamination of Maryland’s natural resources and damage to Marylanders’ health.
The lawsuit, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment, alleges that the manufacture, marketing, and sale of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) by these companies, including 3M and DuPont, have polluted the State’s environment and put the health of Marylanders at risk.
The first lawsuit tackles the contamination caused by PFAS present in fire fighting foam that has been used by the U.S. military, airports, industrial facilities, and fire departments. The second suit addresses PFAS contamination from other sources, including consumer products, which were introduced through industrial facilities. That suit includes the use and disposal of the products, landfills with PFAS waste, and wastewater treatment plants with PFAS-contaminated waste streams.
The lawsuit alleges the chemical manufacturers knew the dangers of using PFAS products for years but kept the risks secret and continued the manufacturing, marketing, and sales of their PFAS products in Maryland for profit.
“Those who would choose to pose a risk to Marylanders' well-being must be held accountable,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “By filing these claims, Maryland is making clear that we value health, safety, and preserving our state's precious natural resources for future generations over corporate profits.”
The Department of the Environment says PFAS in humans and animals has been linked to diseases such as kidney and testicular cancer, thyroid disease, high cholesterol, pregnancy-induced hypertension, and low birth weight, and may also impair the immune system.
The two lawsuits aim to recover damages and costs of the investigation, cleanup, restoration, and treatment of Maryland’s natural resources from PFAS contamination. Both suits were filed on behalf of the State of Maryland, the Maryland Department of Environment, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the Maryland Department of Health.