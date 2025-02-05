MARYLAND -- According to officials from Maryland's Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Maryland's 2025 midwinter waterfowl survey showed higher bird counts than in previous years.
Biologists from DNR and U.S. Fish and Wildlife services surveyed ducks, geese, and swans along the Chesapeake Bay, tidal Potomac River, and Atlantic coast shorelines, according to DNR officials.
Officials said teams counted 705,300 waterfowl, exceeding the 593,200 birds surveyed last year. The most recent five-year average was 624,300 birds.
“Wintering waterfowl distribution and abundance is influenced by many factors, including weather, food availability, annual changes in population, and habitat quality,” Wildlife and Heritage Director Karina Stonesifer said.
The study showed results for multiple species of dabblers, divers, ducks, and general waterfowl. The survey estimated roughly 126,000 dabblers, compared to the 91,300 in 2024. Divers were estimated at 100,200, less than the 120,300 estimated in 2024. Ducks were estimated at 233,300, compared to 215,400 in 2024.
Other waterfowl results included an estimated 40,200 snow geese, compared to 16,100 in 2024. Canada goose populations were estimated at 414,200, compared to the 350,500 found in 2024.
According to DNR officials, the Midwinter Waterfowl Survey has been conducted annually since the 1960s, covering most of the tidal shorelines and near-shore waterfowl habitats in Maryland.