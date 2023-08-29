MARYLAND- Accessibility to get a Maryland learner’s permit is expected to expand next month.
The Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration will start rolling out nine more translations of the learner’s permit knowledge test and the Maryland Driver’s Manual in September. That brings the total languages to 17 for both.
The new languages include Yoruba (West Africa), Tagalog, Amharic (Afro-Asiatic language), Arabic, Russian, Urdu, Hindi, Farsi, Portuguese, and American Sign Language. The current languages include English (Plain Language), Spanish, French, Nepali, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese.
The MVA says they use U.S. Census data to determine language availability.
Those who are hearing-impaired will be able to take their permit exam on an automated testing system, with each of the questions signed for the applicant. The web-based application gives those who are hearing impaired a reliable alternative to having to read the questions by giving them the opportunity to receive the information in the language they prefer.
To apply for a learner’s permit, an applicant must pass the permit driver’s knowledge test on The Law Test System, a web-based testing system located in Motor Vehicle Administration branch office locations. The online test is given with 25 random questions that include roadway signage and rules of the road, the dangers and penalties related to impaired operation, and specific topics about sharing the road with bicyclists and hands-free driving laws. To pass the exam, the applicant must finish the test within 20 minutes and get a test score of 88% percent or better.