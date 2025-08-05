SALISBURY, MD - Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s Office has announced several expedited development projects across Maryland, including one here in Wicomico County.
Moore’s Office announced the first set of pilot projects through the Maryland Coordinated Permitting Review Council on August 5, which is meant to streamline permitting review for major projects. Among the six pilot projects announced is a new Salisbury Market planned for downtown.
“We refuse to let red tape stand between our state and a growing economy,” said Gov. Moore. “By streamlining the permitting process, we will help get shovels in the ground faster and supercharge our agenda to create pathways to work, wages, and wealth for all Marylanders. These first six pilot projects reaffirm our commitment to spurring economic growth. And they are only the beginning.
The Governor's Office says the Salisbury Market project will include the development of a ground floor marketplace, as well as residential apartments in Salisbury’s historic downtown district. According to the Maryland Department of Planning, the project’s total cost is estimated at $25 million.
Based on Department of Planning documents, the Salisbury Market would be located between US Route 50 and West Main Street along the Wicomico River.
Other expedited projects include development in Baltimore, Cecil, Montgomery, and Frederick Counties.