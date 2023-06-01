Weather Alert

...GUSTY NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS EARLY THIS AFTERNOON... Occasional, localized wind gusts to near 20 knots out of the north to northeast are possible early this afternoon, mainly over the open waters of the main channel of the Chesapeake Bay and Tangier Sound between North Beach MD and Smith Point VA, and around the mouth of the tidal Potomac River. Mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should exercise extra caution if navigating the waters during this time.