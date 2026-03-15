Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT MONDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 1 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Gale Warning, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM EDT Monday. For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM Monday to 1 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&