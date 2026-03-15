MARYLAND – The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced that the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program on Maryland’s Eastern Shore will open April 1, 2026.
Applications will be accepted online only from 9 a.m. April 1 through 5 p.m. April 30.
The federally funded program helps very low-income families, seniors and people with disabilities afford housing in the private rental market. DHCD administers the program in several Eastern Shore counties and the town of Elkton.
Residents seeking housing assistance in Caroline County, Dorchester County, Kent County, Somerset County, Talbot County, Wicomico County and Worcester County may apply.
Preliminary applications must be submitted online at waitlistcheck.com. The application is available in multiple languages.
Officials say submitting a preliminary application does not guarantee placement on the waiting list. All applications received during the open period will have an equal chance of being selected through a computerized random drawing.
Applicants chosen for the waiting list will later be contacted to complete a full eligibility application as housing vouchers become available.
Eligibility is based on total household income and family size. In general, household income must be at or below 50% of the area median income for the county or metropolitan area. Assistance is limited to U.S. citizens and certain non-citizens with eligible immigration status.
More information about the Housing Choice Voucher Program is available through DHCD’s website.