Maryland Wild Turkey Survey Underway

MARYLAND - The Department of Natural Resources is calling on Marylanders to help collect data on wild turkey populations.
The Annual Wild Turkey Survey is underway in Maryland from July 1 - Aug. 31. Natural Resource officials say the survey helps monitor population trends and better manage wild turkeys in the state.
If you see wild turkeys, you can report them to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources using the online form here.
You can also access a printable survey form to return by mail or email, here.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has conducted an annual summer wild turkey survey since 1993. The primary purpose of this survey is to estimate reproductive success, but other important information can be obtained from the data.