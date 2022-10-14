CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman is facing 1st Degree Assault and related charges in connection with a stabbing of a Cambridge woman.
Cambridge police said that at around 1 a.m. last night officers were called to the 700 block of Race St. because of a stabbing.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from a stab wound on the back. Dorchester County EMS responded to the scene to render aid for the woman, where she was ultimately transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury.
Police said the woman was talking on the phone in the 700 block of Race St when an unknown woman came up and stabbed her in her back and left the area. A description of the female suspect was provided as being a white female with descriptive clothing.Other CPD Officers canvased the area and were able to quickly locate a woman matching the description provided in the 400 block of Race St.
Police located the woman and were able to find a discarded large knife in a trash receptacle that appeared to have blood on it.
The woman was transported to the Cambridge Police Department for further investigation. She was identified as Candy Michelle Vigneri. After further investigation by CPD Officers and CPD Detectives, Vigneri was charged, had her initial appearance before a Court Commissioner. Vigneri was turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on No Bond. Vigneri was charged with 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Alter Physical Evidence, and Obstructing and Hindering.