Expanded 'Move Over' Law to Take Effect in Maryland

(Photo: WBOC)
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Starting this Saturday, Oct. 1, Maryland's move over law will law  will expand to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals. 
 
According to the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office, warning signals include:
  • Hazard warning lights 
  • Road flares 
  • Traffic cones 
  • Caution signs 
  • Non-vehicular warning signs
The expanded law is in place to protect law enforcement, emergency responders, and any motorist that may encounter a roadside emergency and must stop near travel lanes.
 