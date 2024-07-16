MARYLAND- Maryland’s summer closure of recreational striped bass fishing has begun.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says recreational fishing in the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries are now banned from July 16th through July 31st.
DNR says the closure is needed to protect the species. They say that the fish are more vulnerable to dying after being caught and released into the hot water.
Officials encourage anglers to target other fish like the invasive blue catfish and Chesapeake Channa, also known as snakehead, by using different fishing methods than those used for striped bass. Those invasive species have no bag or size limits and their harvest contributes to a healthier ecosystem in the Bay.
The Chesapeake Bay recreational fishery will reopen from August 1 through December 10, when anglers may keep one striped bass per person, per day, with a minimum length of 19 inches and a maximum length of 24 inches.